I'm suffering from appliance overload. I have an air fryer, an Instant Pot and a slow-cooker -- all fairly large items, all a bit overwhelming to my fairly small kitchen. If only I could mash those machines together into one super-multi-cooker thing. And, lo, the Ninja Foodi was born! But $280 for the family-size 8-quart model? Ouch.

Here's a deal that makes it less ouchy: For a limited time, Amazon has the Ninja Foodi OP401 8-quart multi-cooker for $199 -- $10 less than the last time there was a sale, and tied for the all-time lowest price.

Like most pressure cookers, the Foodi can sear and saute, slow-cook, steam-cook and so on. But it's also an air-fryer, meaning after you quick-roast that whole chicken, you can put a crispy finish on it.

But, wait, there's more: It's also a dehydrator -- a machine I've resisted buying but always kind of wanted, because who wouldn't want to snack on apple chips, banana chips and other dried goodness?

CNET hasn't reviewed the Foodi, but check the user reviews at just about every store: They're downright glowing. Amazon: 4.7 stars. Best Buy: 4.8 stars. Walmart: 4.7 stars. Sam's Club: 4.8 stars. And these averages come from hundreds of buyers.

So, yeah, chances are good -- nay, excellent -- you're going to love this thing. At $189 it's still a pricey appliance, but if you have a space-challenged kitchen or you just never got around to buying a pressure-cooker, this is probably worth the expense.

Your thoughts? (If you have one of these already, please weigh in!)

