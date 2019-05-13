The insanely popular Ninja Foodi multi-cooker drops to $199 for one-day sale

Ninja

I'm suffering from appliance overload. I have an air fryer, an Instant Pot and a slow-cooker -- all fairly large items, all a bit overwhelming to my fairly small kitchen.

If only I could mash those machines together into one super-multi-cooker thing. And, lo, the Ninja Foodi was born! But $280 for the family-size 8-quart model? Ouch.

Here's a deal that makes it less ouchy: Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Ninja Foodi OP401 8-quart multi-cooker for $199 -- the lowest price to date. (Ahem... thanks a lot, Amazon -- where was this last week, before Mother's Day?)

Like most pressure-cookers, the Foodi can sear and saute, slow-cook, steam-cook and so on. But it's also an air-fryer, meaning after you quick-roast that whole chicken, you can put a crispy finish on it.

Wait, there's more: It's also a dehydrator -- a machine I've resisted buying but always kind of wanted, because who wouldn't want to snack on apple chips, banana chips and other dried goodness?

CNET hasn't reviewed the Foodi, but check the user reviews at just about every store: They're downright glowing. Amazon: 4.6 stars. Best Buy: 4.8 stars. Walmart: 4.7 stars. Sam's Club: 4.8 stars. And these averages come from hundreds of buyers.

So, yeah, chances are good -- nay, excellent -- you're going to love this thing. At $199 it's still a pricey appliance, but if you have a space-challenged kitchen or you just never got around to buying a pressure-cooker, this is probably worth the expense.

Your thoughts? (If you have one of these already, please weigh in!)

Bonus deal: Get a Toshiba microwave + convection oven for $120 (save $80)

While we're on the subject of multi-function kitchen things, need a new microwave? Why not get one that's also a convection oven? (Just FYI, that's pretty much what an air-fryer is.)

Toshiba

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Toshiba EC042A5C-BS black-stainless microwave and convenction oven is $120 when you apply promo code 40SUPERDEAL at checkout. Regular price: $200.

This is a 1.5-cubic-foot, 1,000-watt model, so it's about average in terms of size and power. The noteworthy feature here is the convection option, which could really come in handy for things like reheating pizza. Will it convection-cook things as quickly as a full-size oven or even a dedicated air-fryer? Probably not. Indeed, if you check the user reviews, some folks found its convection speed to be lacking.

That said, $120 is a solid deal on an oven like this, given that similar models seem to be priced around $160 or higher.

