The incredible Gargoyles is among the classic cartoons hitting Disney Plus

Disney

If you were hoping for a little '90s animated adventure in your Disney Plus, you're in luck. The company revealed earlier this week that a bunch of Disney Afternoon cartoons -- Gargoyles, Adventures of the Gummi Bears, Ducktales, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Goof Troop, Darkwing Duck and TaleSpin -- will come to the streaming service for your nostalgic viewing pleasure.

Everyone will have a personal favorite from this list, but Gargoyles deserves a special mention because it's excellent. It followed a group of winged nocturnal creatures (with cool names like Goliath and Demona) who turn to stone during the day. They start out in medieval Scotland, but end up living in 1994 New York after being cursed and hibernating for a thousand years. Tonally, it's pretty similar to Batman: The Animated Series.

Now playing: Watch this: Disney Plus: Everything you need to know (The Daily Charge,...

The $7 a month service comes to the US, Canada and the Netherlands on Nov. 12. It'll have 300 movies and 7,500 episodes of TV on day one.

First published at 5:42 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:56 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.