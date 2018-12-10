HyperChiller

Looking outside at the 23-degree frozen tundra that is Michigan, iced coffee doesn't sound all that appealing right now. But I know I'll be drinking it by the gallon once the weather warms up (during those two weeks in July), so I'm seriously eyeballing this deal.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the HyperChiller HC2 Patented Coffee/Beverage Cooler for $23 shipped with promo code CHPSKT7 at Daily Steals.

This thing is pretty cool. You keep it in the freezer. Then you take it out and pour hot coffee into it (or set it right under your Keurig). Presto: near-instant iced coffee!

It's also good for fast-chilling other drinks, like wine, vodka and tea. Over at Amazon, where it sells for $30, the HC2 scored a 4.3-star average from nearly 1,000 buyers. Might be the perfect gift for the coffee- or cold-beverage-lover in your life!

Now playing: Watch this: How to save money on nearly everything you buy online

Read more: The best gifts for 2018

Read more: The best gifts under $50

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!