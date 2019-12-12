The Game Awards, the video game equivalent of the Oscars without all the "who's going to host this year?" drama, take place in just over an hour, beginning Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. PT., hosted by Geoff Keighley (of course). While the ceremony is first and foremost about celebrating the year in video games, it's also a vehicle for companies to reveal some of the projects and games they've been keeping under wraps in the Awards' hotly-anticipated "World Premieres."
What will we see? What proverbial rabbits will Geoff pull out of his proverbial hat? And will Death Stranding win all the awards because Hideo Kojima is best mates with the host? Who really knows!
If you just want to know how to watch, you can jump over to our handy guide. There's also the Steam Game Festival, which lets you play demos of some in-development games over on Steam for the next 48 hours. If you'd rather just grab the results and run, then cradle your BB and slam down a Monster Energy drink, because we're bringing you all the results, world premieres and trailers right here. If you want to lambaste me for my choice in video game greatness, keep it civil in our comments or go HAM on Twitter.
You'll find a list of the winners below and the premiere trailers toward the bottom of the page.
The Game Awards winners
Category winners are in bold. Check back once the Awards are officially underway for up-to-the-minute results.
Player's Voice
- Death Stranding
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Destiny 2 -- Bungie
- Final Fantasy XIV -- Square Enix
- Fortnite -- Epic Games
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege -- Ubisoft
Content Creator of the Year
- Jack "Courage" Dunlop
- Benjamin "Dr. Lupo" Lupo
- Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler
- David "Grefg" Martínez
- Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek
Best Independent Game
- Baba Is You -- Hempuli
- Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM
- Katana Zero -- Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
- Outer Wilds -- Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Untitled Goose Game -- House House/Panic
Fresh Indie Game
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- MegaCrit for Slay the Spire
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie -- Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Gris -- Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
- Kind Words -- Popcannibal
- Life Is Strange 2 -- Dontnod/Square Enix
- Sea of Solitude -- Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Best Art Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Best Score/Music
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb -- The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden -- Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz -- Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff -- Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling -- Control
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges -- Death Stranding
Best Game Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Best Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile -- TiMi Studios/Activision
- Grindstone -- Capybara Games
- Sayonara Wild Hearts -- Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
- Sky: Children of Light -- Thatgamecompany
- What the Golf? -- Tribland
Best VR/AR Game
- Asgard's Wrath -- Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios
- Blood & Truth -- SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Beat Saber -- Beat Games
- No Man's Sky -- Hello Games
- Trover Saves the Universe -- Squanch Games
Best Action Game
- Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Astral Chain -- Platinum Games/Nintendo
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision
- Devil May Cry 5 -- Capcom
- Gears 5 -- The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios
- Metro Exodus -- 4A Games/Deep Silver
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3 -- Gearbox/2K Games
- Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding -- Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Resident Evil 2 -- Capcom
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening -- Grezzo/Nintendo
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- FromSoftware/Activision
Best Role Playing Game
- Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM
- Final Fantasy XIV -- Square Enix
- Kingdom Hearts III -- Square Enix
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne -- Capcom
- The Outer Worlds -- Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division
Best Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6 -- Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo
- Jump Force -- Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Samurai Shodown -- SNK Corporation/Athlon Games
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo
Best Family Game
- Luigi's Mansion 3 -- Next Level Games/Nintendo
- Ring Fit Adventure -- Nintendo
- Super Mario Maker 2 -- Nintendo
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo
- Yoshi's Crafted World -- Good-Feel/Nintendo
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall -- Triumph Studios/Paradox Interactive
- Anno 1800 -- Blue Byte/Ubisoft
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses -- Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms -- Creative Assembly/Sega
- Tropico 6 -- Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media
- Wargroove -- Chucklefish
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled -- Beenox/Activision
- Dirt Rally 2.0 -- Codemasters
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 -- PES Productions/Konami
- F1 2019 -- Codemasters
- FIFA 20 -- EA Sports
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Borderlands 3 -- Gearbox/2K Games
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision
- Tetris 99 -- Arika/Nintendo
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 -- Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
Esports Awards
Best Esports Host
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
Best Esports Event
- 2019 League of Legends World Championship
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- The International 2019
Best Esports Coach
- Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Nu-ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
- Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
- Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best Esports Team
- Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- OG (Dota 2)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
- Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best Esports Player
- Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Luka "Perkz" Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Jay "Sinatraa" Won (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Trailers and premieres
Check back once the Awards start for all the trailers and world premieres and maybe even a few GIFs of awkward moments on stage.
