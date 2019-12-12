Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The Game Awards, the video game equivalent of the Oscars without all the "who's going to host this year?" drama, take place in just over an hour, beginning Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. PT., hosted by Geoff Keighley (of course). While the ceremony is first and foremost about celebrating the year in video games, it's also a vehicle for companies to reveal some of the projects and games they've been keeping under wraps in the Awards' hotly-anticipated "World Premieres."

What will we see? What proverbial rabbits will Geoff pull out of his proverbial hat? And will Death Stranding win all the awards because Hideo Kojima is best mates with the host? Who really knows!

If you just want to know how to watch, you can jump over to our handy guide. There's also the Steam Game Festival, which lets you play demos of some in-development games over on Steam for the next 48 hours. If you'd rather just grab the results and run, then cradle your BB and slam down a Monster Energy drink, because we're bringing you all the results, world premieres and trailers right here. If you want to lambaste me for my choice in video game greatness, keep it civil in our comments or go HAM on Twitter.

You'll find a list of the winners below and the premiere trailers toward the bottom of the page.

The Game Awards winners

Category winners are in bold. Check back once the Awards are officially underway for up-to-the-minute results.

Player's Voice

Death Stranding

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



Best Community Support

Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Destiny 2 -- Bungie

Final Fantasy XIV -- Square Enix

Fortnite -- Epic Games

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege -- Ubisoft



Content Creator of the Year

Jack "Courage" Dunlop

Benjamin "Dr. Lupo" Lupo

Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler

David "Grefg" Martínez

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek



Best Independent Game

Baba Is You -- Hempuli

Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM

Katana Zero -- Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

Outer Wilds -- Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Untitled Goose Game -- House House/Panic

Fresh Indie Game

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio for Gris

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

MegaCrit for Slay the Spire

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie -- Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Gris -- Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital

Kind Words -- Popcannibal

Life Is Strange 2 -- Dontnod/Square Enix

Sea of Solitude -- Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts



Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Best Art Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Best Score/Music

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice



Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb -- The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden -- Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz -- Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff -- Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling -- Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges -- Death Stranding



Best Game Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege



Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile -- TiMi Studios/Activision

Grindstone -- Capybara Games

Sayonara Wild Hearts -- Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Sky: Children of Light -- Thatgamecompany

What the Golf? -- Tribland



Best VR/AR Game

Asgard's Wrath -- Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios

Blood & Truth -- SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Beat Saber -- Beat Games

No Man's Sky -- Hello Games

Trover Saves the Universe -- Squanch Games



Best Action Game

Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Astral Chain -- Platinum Games/Nintendo

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision

Devil May Cry 5 -- Capcom

Gears 5 -- The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios

Metro Exodus -- 4A Games/Deep Silver



Best Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3 -- Gearbox/2K Games

Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding -- Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil 2 -- Capcom

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening -- Grezzo/Nintendo

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- FromSoftware/Activision



Best Role Playing Game

Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM

Final Fantasy XIV -- Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts III -- Square Enix

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne -- Capcom

The Outer Worlds -- Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division



Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6 -- Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo

Jump Force -- Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco

Mortal Kombat 11 -- NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Samurai Shodown -- SNK Corporation/Athlon Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo



Best Family Game

Luigi's Mansion 3 -- Next Level Games/Nintendo

Ring Fit Adventure -- Nintendo

Super Mario Maker 2 -- Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo

Yoshi's Crafted World -- Good-Feel/Nintendo



Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall -- Triumph Studios/Paradox Interactive

Anno 1800 -- Blue Byte/Ubisoft

Fire Emblem: Three Houses -- Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo

Total War: Three Kingdoms -- Creative Assembly/Sega

Tropico 6 -- Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media

Wargroove -- Chucklefish



Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled -- Beenox/Activision

Dirt Rally 2.0 -- Codemasters

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 -- PES Productions/Konami

F1 2019 -- Codemasters

FIFA 20 -- EA Sports



Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 -- Gearbox/2K Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision

Tetris 99 -- Arika/Nintendo

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 -- Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

Esports Awards

Best Esports Host

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Paul "Redeye" Chaloner



Best Esports Event

2019 League of Legends World Championship

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

The International 2019



Best Esports Coach

Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nu-ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG, Dota 2)

Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best Esports Team



Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

OG (Dota 2)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)



Best Esports Player

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jay "Sinatraa" Won (San Francisco Shock, Overwatch League)



Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Trailers and premieres

Check back once the Awards start for all the trailers and world premieres and maybe even a few GIFs of awkward moments on stage.