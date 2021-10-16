The Flash trailer teases Michael Keaton's Batman (and Batmobile) at DC Fandome

Enlarge Image Warner Bros.

The Flash was one of the breakout characters from DC's Justice League movies, but headlines suggest he could be upstaged in his own movie. The first trailer for The Flash, unveiled at DC Fandome on Saturday, hints at what we can expect from the scarlet speedster's solo adventure, which is reported to feature not one but two (or more) Batman stars. The trailer also offers a strong hint we'll see Keaton's iconic Batmobile.

The Flash premieres Nov. 4, 2022. It's directed by Andy Muschietti, one of the directors of horror hit It and its sequel. Sasha Calle stars as Supergirl and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West in a film influenced by the comic Flashpoint, which featured alternate timelines. That opens the door for alternate versions of the characters -- which means Ben Affleck's familiar Batman will be joined by Michael Keaton once again donning the rubber batsuit from Tim Burton's Batman films.

The first teaser doesn't show Affleck or Keaton on screen, but does give a glimpse of the Batcave and rubber batsuit mask worn by Keaton in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns. And under a dust sheet is a familiar shape -- although we don't see the Batmobile from the Tim Burton-directed movies, it does inspire a character to yell "Holy sh--!"

Oh yeah, and there are two Flashes, as Ezra Miller appears on screen twice apparently playing two alternate multiverse versions of the character.

DC Fandome is an annual online event promising trailers, news and first-look previews of forthcoming movies, TV shows, games and cartoons. Among the iconic heroes featured are various live-action and animated versions of Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, Peacemaker and more.

DC's lineup of movies includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the villainous Black Adam, and Robert Pattinson as The Batman, starring with Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell as Gotham's villains. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is also on the way, with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard splashing around for the sequel.

Along with HBO Max's Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker from James Gunn and John Cena, DC's TV titles include CW's Arrowverse shows such as Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Naomi, produced by Ava DuVernay. Cartoon capers continue in animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn and animated movie Injustice based on the video game, which shows Superman as a villain. Meanwhile, DC games in the works include Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.