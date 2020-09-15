The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: See Anthony Mackie in costume

Marvel Studios

It looks like Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney Plus is back up and running after shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Actor Anthony Mackie is back in action as the Falcon and is already sharing his new look with fans. The actor shared a black and white preview of the new suit on Tuesday via Twitter.

"The boyz are back in town," Mackie tweeted. "Having fun while social distancing." The actor is also enjoying a cigar in the photo, though that's more Mackie's vice than the Falcon's.

The boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing... #wintersoldiershot #FalconandtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/hpCy7vuFFa — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 15, 2020

While we can't spot any wings or see the superhero costume in full color, it's pretty cool nonetheless.

Fellow actor Sebastian Stan -- who plays Bucky Barnes in the series -- also shared a photo of the two in costume on his Instagram with the caption, "Friends. Social distancing since November '19."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was originally planned to debut on Disney Plus in August, but due to the delay in production, the six-episode run of hour-long stories will most likely be hitting the streaming service much later, possibly even 2021.

Disney hasn't officially announced the new release date.