The Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani becomes Wolverine for Men's Health magazine

Move over Hugh Jackman, Nanjiani has abs worthy of any Marvel superhero.

Not only does actor Kumail Nanjiani have Wolverine abs, his hair is spot on too. 

 Kumail Nanjiani/Men's Health Magazine

Comedic actor Kumail Nanjiani may not necessarily be the first guy who comes to mind when contemplating who could replace Hugh Jackman as the next Wolverine. But his new movie-themed photoshoot for Men's Health magazine might have fans reconsidering.

Nanjiani's become quite the muscle man due to his recent weightlifting regime, bulking up for his role as the master samurai character Kingo in Marvel Studios' upcoming movie The Eternals.

For the photoshoot, Men's Health decided to show off the comedian's new chiseled abs by having him pose as iconic film characters, including Wolverine from the X-Men movies.

Nanjiani tweeted on Tuesday a photo of his transformation. "I got to be on the cover of Men's Health magazine and recreate scenes from some of my favorite action movies," Nanjiani said.

And Wolverine wasn't the only iconic movie character Nanjiani paid tribute to for the photoshoot. He also embodied actor Bruce Willis as character John McClane from Die Hard, Tom Cruise as Maverick from Top Gun, and Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho.

Back in December, Nanjiani posted shirtless photos of himself looking very buff

I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)

"I never thought I'd be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I've worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," Nanjiani wrote. "I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel's Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world."

The Eternals is scheduled for release on Nov. 6, 2020.