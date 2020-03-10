The Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani becomes Wolverine for Men's Health magazine

Kumail Nanjiani/Men's Health Magazine

Comedic actor Kumail Nanjiani may not necessarily be the first guy who comes to mind when contemplating who could replace Hugh Jackman as the next Wolverine. But his new movie-themed photoshoot for Men's Health magazine might have fans reconsidering.

Nanjiani's become quite the muscle man due to his recent weightlifting regime, bulking up for his role as the master samurai character Kingo in Marvel Studios' upcoming movie The Eternals.

For the photoshoot, Men's Health decided to show off the comedian's new chiseled abs by having him pose as iconic film characters, including Wolverine from the X-Men movies.

I got to be on the cover of @MensHealthMag and recreate scenes from some of my favorite action movies. Pics by @EmilyShur, story by @BrianRaftery here: https://t.co/u0q29AlXEw pic.twitter.com/W8bnZagC2f — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 10, 2020

Nanjiani tweeted on Tuesday a photo of his transformation. "I got to be on the cover of Men's Health magazine and recreate scenes from some of my favorite action movies," Nanjiani said.

And Wolverine wasn't the only iconic movie character Nanjiani paid tribute to for the photoshoot. He also embodied actor Bruce Willis as character John McClane from Die Hard, Tom Cruise as Maverick from Top Gun, and Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho.

Back in December, Nanjiani posted shirtless photos of himself looking very buff.

"I never thought I'd be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I've worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," Nanjiani wrote. "I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel's Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world."

The Eternals is scheduled for release on Nov. 6, 2020.