The Cuisinart Griddler grill and panini press is a steal at $40

The panini press is the best thing to happen to sandwiches since, well, sliced bread. I mean, why eat a cold sandwich when you could eat one that's all warm and grilled and melty?

And what about burgers? Do you really need to fire up the grill when you're cooking just a couple patties?

Nah. What you need is an indoor grill and panini maker -- and trust me when I say it'll quickly become one of your favorite kitchen appliances. That's certainly been the case for me.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, there's a great deal on the one I use religiously: The Cuisinart Griddler GR-4N for $39.99 at Best Buy. It normally runs $80, and it's currently $66 at Amazon.

Weirdly, the GR-4N is referred to here as a four-in-one product, but elsewhere it's tagged as a five-in-one. Here's the straight scoop: It has two removable, reversible plates that are flat on one side and, er, grilly on the other. You can use the Griddler as a press for things like meats and sandwiches or open it a full 180 degrees for things like eggs and pancakes.

In my house it's used mostly for burgers and paninis -- and it works like a champ for both. When you're done cooking, the plates pop out easily and can go straight into the dishwasher.

I'm not the only fan. The Griddler has a 4.7-star review average from over 700 Best Buy customers, and 4.3 stars from nearly 8,000 Amazon customers.

Speaking of Amazon, the lowest price to date there was $45. So this is a stellar deal indeed -- and a great gift option for mom, dad or a college grad.

Bonus deal: Refurbished first-gen Amazon Echo for $38

I'm still using an original, 2014 Amazon Echo in my kitchen; have never felt the need to upgrade or replace it. It's hard to believe it was $180 back then, though I think I paid $99 as an early, by-invitation adopter.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the refurbished 1st-gen Amazon Echo for $37.99 with promo code CNETECHO.

There's not much more to say, except to note that the Echo comes in Amazon brown-box packaging and includes an original charger. Warranty: 90 days.

Feel like the design isn't decor-friendly? Wrap the Echo in one of Toast's cool wood covers. I did that a few years ago and absolutely love it.

