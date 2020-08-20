The Crown Season 4 hits Netflix Nov. 15

Your next dose of Netflix's British royal family drama is coming Nov. 15. The streaming service revealed the date in a trailer for The Crown season 4 on Thursday.
This season takes place as the '70s draw to a close -- an era when Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and new Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) weren't getting along too well. It'll also see the introduction of Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin), the future Princess of Wales.
