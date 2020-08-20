CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Second stimulus check payment schedule Apple becomes a $2 trillion company Closest-ever asteroid to pass Earth and not hit it How to watch the DNC Fortnite v. Apple

The Crown Season 4 hits Netflix Nov. 15

A teaser trailer hinted at Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin's Lady Diana.

Listen
- 00:11

Your next dose of Netflix's British royal family drama is coming Nov. 15. The streaming service revealed the date in a trailer for The Crown season 4 on Thursday.

This season takes place as the '70s draw to a close -- an era when Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and new Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) weren't getting along too well. It'll also see the introduction of Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin), the future Princess of Wales.

Read more: The 50 best TV shows to stream on Netflix

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

See all photos