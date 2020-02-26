Creator of the Konami Code, easter egg known worldwide, has passed away

Epic Games

Cheat codes were initially a tool used by developers to help test video games back in the 1980s. One developer at Japanese company Konami created his own code that would become the most famous video game cheat code and is still used today.

Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami Code, died Tuesday at the age of 61. Konami confirmed his passing on Twitter Wednesday after it was first tweeted by composer and sound designer Yuji Takenouchi earlier in the day.

In 1986, while working on a port for the Konami arcade game Gradius, Hashimoto developed a cheat code while testing the game. The cheat became known as the Konami Code and has been an easter egg used by game developers ever since.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, a deeply talented producer who first introduced the world to the "Konami Code".



To use the code, players have to press up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, and Start on a controller, and in the case of Gradius, it would unlock all the available weapons and upgrades for a player. The code was left in by the developers when Gradius was released in Japan on the Famicom and on the NES in the US.

It was 1987's Contra for the NES where the code became known far and wide among gamers. Using the Konami Code would give players 30 lives instead of the default three, which was helpful considering the game's difficulty.