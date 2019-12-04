The Child, aka Baby Yoda, is now available as a plush toy. But there's a catch

Disney

The world has been crying out for Baby Yoda merch since the big-eared tot made its adorable debut in The Mandalorian, the Disney Plus Star Wars series, last month. Mattel answered the call with an 11-inch The Child (Baby Yoda's official name) plush toy. The $25 toy -- which Mattel calls a Force-sensitive addition to your Star Wars collection -- is now available for preorder at the Disney shop, Target, Walmart and other retailers.

A Walmart product page appeared for the toy Tuesday morning, but was promptly taken down. A spokeswoman sent a (cute) statement about the situation:

"A little too early did our pre-orders launch. Sorry we are. Opportunity to pre-order again soon on Walmart.com customers will have."

But while the page is hidden, the product shows up when searching on Walmart's site, and it can be added to your shopping cart. (We've linked to the search results page above.)

Though the toy is available to order, it won't arrive for several months. The Disney shop and Target show April 1, 2020, as the estimated release date, while Walmart says May 25, 2020. Meaning it won't come out in time for folks with Baby Yoda on their Christmas list.

Funko Pop on Tuesday also said it has Baby Yoda figurines on the way. It'll release The Child in two sizes: regular (3-inch) and large (10-inch). Both are available for preorder for $8.78 and $29.96, respectively.

