The Boys TV series gets a new spinoff series at Amazon

Jasper Savage/Prime Video

The Boys season 2 has turned out to be so successful that Amazon Prime Video already green lit the development of a spinoff series, executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke confirmed on Twitter on Thursday.

"The Vaught Cinematic Universe is expanding," Rogen tweeted.

"I'm so grateful to you all for making The Boys, such a huge success," Kripke tweeted. "I'm having the time of my life, so I can't thank you enough. Much, much more to come!"

The untitled spinoff isn't based on The Boys comics created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, but something entirely new. It focuses on the only superhero university in the US that's run by the sinister organization Voght International.

The Vaught Cinematic Universe is expanding. https://t.co/NfLTaRkIlQ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 24, 2020

The new series, created by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, is described as a mixture of college life and The Hunger Games. It will "explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities," according to Deadline on Thursday.

Fans wanting something like The Boys' version of Professor Xavier's academy for mutants in X-Men might want to remember that this new series will be full of adult humor and violence. So as expected The Boys spinoff will be rated R (TV-MA, for those over 17 years old) for adult audiences.

Rosenberg also serves as the executive producer on the new show, along with The Boys showrunner Kripke. The new series currently doesn't have a title, cast list, estimated production start date nor a release date.

The Boys series has been good for the streaming service. According to Amazon Prime Video, The Boys season 2 was the most-watched debut globally for an original series on the service, and in its first two weeks of streaming surpassed the audience for the first season by 89%.

The Boys season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with its final season episode scheduled for Oct. 9.