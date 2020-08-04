The Boys full season 2 trailer on Amazon looks even crazier

Amazon

After a couple of exciting and, yep, violent teasers, the full trailer dropped Tuesday for the second season of The Boys, Amazon's R-rated superhero show.

The Boys stormed Amazon last year with its unflinchingly violent spin on not-so-family-friendly superheroes. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic, the series follows a group of vigilantes who all have reasons to seek revenge on the world's beloved superhero team, The Seven. Thanks to good marketing from The Seven's corporate overlords, the superheroes hide their secretly arrogant, corrupt identities. Heavy themes like corruption and sexual assault are folded into the dark superhero fare.

The teasers introduced new social media-connected hero Stormfront (Aya Cash), who squares up to Homelander (Antony Starr) with unbelievable confidence. Meanwhile, Butcher (Karl Urban) and the rest of the Boys have to deal with becoming the targets of a manhunt.

Here's Amazon's synopsis:

"On the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, the Boys desperately try to regroup and fight back against Vought in a more intense, more insane Season 2. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation's paranoia."

Season 2 of The Boys hits Amazon Sept. 4.