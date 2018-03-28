The best washer and dryer pairs you can buy today

If you're shopping for a new washer and dryer, you're probably planning to buy them as a matching set. So which laundry pairs available today are the best of the best? We've compiled a list of five washers and their companion dryers that we'd gladly put in our homes. Spoiler: Kenmore tops the charts with three of the five washing machine and dryer sets on this list.

Large capacity: Kenmore 29133 washer and 69133 dryer

Kenmore's $1,100 29133 washing machine has an excellent stain removal score and a large 5.3-cubic-foot capacity. The $1,100 69133 dryer -- also from Kenmore -- dries clothes fast. Together, this large-capacity duo will handle your laundry needs with little effort on your part.

Read CNET's full reviews of the Kenmore 29133 washer and the Kenmore 69133 dryer.

Smart features: Samsung WV9900 washer and DV9900 dryer

Samsung's $1,899 WV9900 FlexWash is actually two washers packed into one appliance. The main compartment houses a 5-cubic-foot front-load washer; a 1-cubic-foot top-load washer sits atop it. The $,1899 DV9900 FlexDry works in much the same way; it has two dryer units that you can run separately or at the same time. Both the FlexWash and the FlexDry have a ton of features, including app access so you can check in on your washer or dryer's status remotely.

Read CNET's full reviews of the Samsung WV9900 FlexWash washer and the Samsung DV9900 FlexDry dryer.

Impressive performance: Electrolux EFLS617S washer and EFME617S dryer

The $1,099 Electrolux EFLS617S front-load washer is excellent at removing stains. Its companion dryer, the Electrolux EFME617S, also costs $1,099. Like the washer, the EFME617S dryer has an attractive design and just enough options to make it worth its midrange price.

Read CNET's full reviews of the Electrolux EFLS617S washer and the Electrolux EFME617S dryer.

Great value: Kenmore 25132 washer and 65132 dryer

For an entry-level top-load washer, you can't do much better than Kenmore's $600 25132. Not only does it perform exceptionally well, it's often on sale at Sears for even less. Kenmore's matching dryer, the $600 65132, is similarly minimal. It doesn't have any fancy features or smart options, but it dries clothes well. It's an excellent overall value.

Read CNET's full reviews of the Kenmore 25132 washer and the Kenmore 65132 dryer.

Lots of cycles: Kenmore Elite 41072 washer and 81072 dryer

Kenmore's $1,650 Elite 41072 washer offers 14 different cycles. Its matching dryer, the Kenmore Elite 81072, has 14 dryer modes as well as steam functions. Both appliances perform well and have large internal capacities. They're a solid choice if you're searching for a high-end front-load pair.

Read CNET's full reviews of the Kenmore Elite 41072 washer and the Kenmore 81072 dryer.