The best VPN sales and deals right now

With Wi-Fi popping up in more and more spots, from coffee shops and restaurants to hotels, airports and airplanes, it's easier than ever to work wherever you may roam. By the same token, it's easier than ever for hackers to steal and sell your data from these ubiquitous and open networks. A VPN can help protect you. It turns an unsecure, public network into a secure, private network by creating an encrypted connection between your phone or computer and a VPN server. And while there are plenty of recommendable VPNs out there, the trick is to find one at a good price (remember that -- so far, anyway -- free VPN services aren't worth the risk).

To that end, we've compiled a list of the best VPN discounts that are available right now. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services featured on this page.

Surfshark is currently running a deep discount on its 24-month subscription. This plan usually costs $286 (or $11.92 a month) and is currently on sale for $47.76 -- that's only $1.99 a month and a savings of 83%.

NordVPN is one of the industry's heavyweights, and it's currently discounting its 3-year subscription plan. It usually costs $430.20 (or $17.93 a month) and is currently on sale for $107.55 -- or just $2.99 a month. That amounts to a 75% discount. Read the Nord VPN review (ZDNet)

KeepSolid's unlimited plan costs $20 a month if you buy it direct from KeepSolid. Via ZDNet Academy, you can get a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited for $39, which is a steal in its own right. With code VPNSAVINGS (and after signing up for a free ZDNet Academy account), the price of a lifetime subscription drops to an astonishingly low $19. That's a buck less than a single month would normally cost you! Check out Rick Broida's experience with KeepSolid VPN (and thank him for the coupon code).