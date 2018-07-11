Millions of Amazon's enthusiasts are set to once again celebrate Prime Day, which kicks off this year on Monday, July 16. But, like last year, a bunch of other retailers will elbow in with their own online sales on July 16 and 17. So far, eBay, Newegg, GameStop and Lowe's have announced their intentions, and we expect this list to continue to grow.

Here are the alternative Prime Day sales we've heard about so far. We'll continue to add to the list as new ones appear.

eBay

eBay has announced plans to reveal "thousands of exclusive deals with free shipping" beginning on Monday, July 16 -- the very date on which Prime Day falls this year. In contrast to Amazon's fourth annual sales bonanza, which is available only to Prime members, eBay's deals will be available to everyone. eBay says it will offer discounts on electronics, home goods, fashion and sports equipment from brands including Apple, Samsung, Adidas, Dyson and KitchenAid. And when you spend $119 or more, eBay will throw in a free Google Home Mini when you use the promo code PMINI4FREE at checkout (more info here).

eBay

Newegg



Ignore the groan-inducing name of Newegg's mid-July sale ("FantasTech"), there are actually some good deals to be had. The "pre-sale" is already in motion, and here's how Newegg is ramping things up over the course of the week (straight from the company's promotional email):

>> July 11: Save up to 75% on Select Rosewill products, from gaming accessories to small home appliances >> July 12: Save up to $400 on Select ABS gaming machines >> July 13: Buy a $150 Newegg Gift Card and get a free $20 Newegg Promo Gift Card >> July 14 & 15: Open a Newegg Store Credit Card and get a $50 statement credit (new accounts only) >> July 16: from midnight to 11:59 a.m. (PT), shop early-access FantasTech deals, with new deals unlocked every two hours

Once the real sale starts, for instance, you can score the Acer Aspire 5 15-inch laptop for just under $500. That's $200 off its list price, and $100 less than the similar (and CNET budget favorite) Acer Aspire E15 selling at Amazon right now.

GameStop

If you're looking for new games for your PS4, Xbox One, Switch or PC, GameStop's Game Days Summer Sale is happening now through July 15, with prices on select titles slashed up to 50 percent. Now, you'll want to compare prices with Amazon and others: At $30, Monster Hunter World is no cheaper than it is at Amazon, for instance. But Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch) for $30 soundly beats Amazon's $45 price. And the digital version of Red Dead Redemption -- which is 4K optimized on the Xbox One X -- is a downright steal at $10 (versus $20 to $25 for the disc on Amazon).

Whole Foods

A reminder to those of you who've been living under a rock for the past year: Whole Foods is now a fully owned subsidiary of Amazon. And as such, Prime Day is extending into the real-world grocery aisle this year. From July 11 through July 17, Prime members will get a $10 account credit on Amazon for Prime Day when they spend that same amount at Whole Foods Market. Meanwhile, Rewards Visa cardholders with Prime membership will get 10 percent back on up to a total of $400 from July 14 to July 17. In addition, Prime members who are trying the delivery feature from Whole Foods Market stores via Prime Now will receive $10 off their order when they shop before July 17, and can get $10 to use toward a future order.

Lowe's

Lowe's will launch an array of new deals at on July 16 at midnight ET. The discounts will be available exclusively online and most will feature tools -- but there will be a handful of worthwhile promotions on smart home products and electronics. Members of the My Lowe's loyalty program will get an additional 10 percent off their order. A few highlights:

>> Samsung Connect Home Smart WiFi system (3-pack) -- $100 (save $200)

>> Lyrics Wifi Cam 2 -- $128 (save $42)

>> OmniMount Wall TV Mount -- $20 (save $30

>> Spend $150 or more and get a free Google Home Mini

