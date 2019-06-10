The best Nintendo Switch deal right now: $255

James Martin/CNET

It must be E3 season, because gaming deals are coming out of the woodwork. Start by checking out the best pre-E3 video game deals.

Then check this out: For a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the Nintendo Switch for $254.99 shipped. That's after clicking the orange Power Deal button (which requires you to have a MassGenie account).

That price is good on both the red/blue model and the grey one; just click the color selector on the product page. Note, however, that although there's a countdown clock on that page, it will likely reset once it gets to zero -- a rather disingenuous MassGenie practice, if you ask me.

Of course, a game console is no good without games, so consider starting with this: Walmart has Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for $19.93 -- 50% off the regular price.

The Switch remains one of the most sought-after gaming systems on the planet. CNET called it "pure fun on a big-screen TV or on the go" and awarded it an 8.5/10 rating. Read the full Nintendo Switch review to learn more.

While you're at it, check out the 26 best games for the Switch and 9 tips and tricks for getting started with the system.

Now playing: Watch this: Charge your Nintendo Switch over-the-air

Bonus deal: Power your Switch (and more) on the go with this 26,800-mAh charger for $63 (save $37)

Nintendo promises up to six hours of battery life on the Switch, but let's get real: Depending on the game, the settings (brightness, Wi-Fi, etc) and so on, you may not get more than 2.5-3 hours.

Omars

Mobile chargers to the rescue! For a limited time, and while supplies last, Wellmade Brands (via Amazon) has the Omars Beast 26,800-mAh Portable Charger with AC Outlet for $62.99. That's after applying promo code 6EU9D2TR at checkout. Regular price: $99.99.

This is about as modern as mobile chargers get: In addition to a two-prong AC outlet that can supply up to 90 watts (enough to charge many, if not most, laptops), it has a Power Delivery (PD) Type-C USB port and two Type-A USB ports that support QuickCharge 3.0 technology.

It's also reasonably compact, measuring just 7.2 x 6.3 x 1.5 inches -- though it's definitely a little hefty at 3.6 pounds. Still, if you want plenty of extra juice for your Switch and/or other devices, this is one of the lowest prices I've seen for a power bank like this.

Bonus Deal: Refurbished Xbox One X: $237.99 (save $160)

Microsoft's flagship console, the Xbox One X, sells new for $500, though you can now find various Xbox One X bundles on sale for $400.

Just want the console itself for the lowest possible price? You got it: For a limited time, and while supplies last, GamerCandy (via Rakuten) has the pre-owned Xbox One X for $237.99 when you apply coupon code GC42 at checkout. (You must also be logged into your Rakuten account.)

Buried in the product description is this: "This is a Pre-owned Open Box item - Retail box is damaged and has been opened. Everything inside has been verified, tested, and in good condition."

Not listed anywhere that I could find: warranty information. It could be 90 days, or you might have only the 30-day return window. My advice: reach out to the seller before buying.

Win some fabulous prizes, including a 65-inch TCL TV!

CNET has two great giveaways running:

Good luck!

Originally published on March 19.

Update, June 10: New pricing and availability; changed bonus deals.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Mentioned Above Nintendo Switch (Gray) $286 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.