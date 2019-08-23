Butcher Box

As we roll through August the temps may be coolin' a bit, but meat delivery deals for Labor Day weekend are heating up. If you're planning to get grillin' for this last, best chance before the pumpkin spice assault begins, don't be left meatless and scrambling for that Labor Day weekend barbecue bash. Fortunately, there are some amazing new (and established) meat delivery services to get quality beef, pork, chicken and more delivered to your doorstep and most have special deals happening on quality meats for the occasion.

We've reviewed the best meat delivery services of 2019 in case you're considering a subscription. Grass-fed, sustainably raised, Wagyu and just about anything else you might want. They all allow for one-time orders too, so there's no better time to check out a curated meat delivery service than Labor Day and take advantage of some limited-time deals on meat delivered to your door.

Read more: The best portable grills for apartment dwellers

From big burger boxes to tri-tip sirloin, here are the best meat-delivery deals for Labor Day Weekend and everything you need to snatch 'em up.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Butcher Box The deal: Ground beef for life when you subscribe now -- you'll receive 2 pounds of ground beef in every box for the lifetime of your subscription (new customers only). About ButcherBox: A subscription service offerings three main types of meat, with an emphasis on 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, pasture-raised beef, which is said to be healthier and more environmentally friendly. It also offers heritage breed pork from pigs, free-range, organic chicken that's humanely raised, with no antibiotics or added hormones. Quality and conscious meat is the big claim here.

HSN The deal: Exclusive to our readers, get 10% off Cutis Stone's signature tri-tip sirloin steaks or new customers take 20% off your entire first order. About Cutis Stone and HSN: Curtis Stone, the celebrity chef who hails from Australia, recently launched a meaty partnership with HSN to offer high-quality delivery of prime Angus beef, chicken, pork, sausages and more.

Snake River Farms The deal: Spend $199 and get four free gold-grade sirloins (with code 4FREE) when you order between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1. About Snake River Farms: Snake River Farms is not a subscription service but does offer exceptional dry-aged, USDA prime beef and American Wagyu (think Kobe), known for its marbling, tenderness and big flavor. Cows are sustainably and humanely raised in the Northwest. Snake River also offers heritage Kurobuta Berkshire pork -- a favorite among chefs.

Read more: The best gas grills to buy in 2019

Rastelli's The Deal: Get 30% off your first box of meat with offer code CNET30 (valid through Sept. 30). About Rastelli's: What began as a one-room butcher shop in New Jersey in 1974 has flourished into a bit of an empire. You can order once from Rastelli's huge selection of meats and seafood or subscribe with the ability to cancel or customize at any time. Everything is antibiotic-free and sustainably raised. Meats are shipped frozen. Most of its products are individually portioned and packaged and shipped frozen, making it a breeze to store, prepare, cook and serve.

Porter Road The deal: Porter Road is offering a free pound of burger patties and full-size Sir Kensington Ketchup on all orders over $75 on Tuesday Aug. 27 (for Labor Day) and a Sir Kensington's Ketchup (full-size) with every order of $75 or more, while supplies last. About Porter Road: Based in Nashville, Porter Road offers cuts of beef, pork, chicken and lamb. All the beef is pasture-raised and grass-fed, with no hormones or antibiotics and Porter Road uses humane practices, giving the animals room to roam. The packaging is made from corn-based foam too, so you can use it as fuel for your grill (genius!). Most of the company's meat is shipped fresh, but depending on the cut, some will come frozen. You can order as much or as little as you want. Options include NY strip steaks, ribeyes and ground beef but also harder-to-find meats such as lamb T-bone. You can also choose from assorted box options, including all beef, pork and beef, that come every two, four or eight weeks and customize as you go.

Omaha Steaks The deal: Butcher's Burger Combo: Get four brisket burgers, four filet mignon burgers, four Delmonico burgers and four signature burgers for less than $55. About Omaha Steaks: The OG Omaha Steaks has been in the meat delivery business for as long as I can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though both grain- and grass-fed are offered. Omaha doesn't advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly "100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee," it's got plenty to brag about.

Read more: The best grilling tools you can buy this summer

Now playing: Watch this: Testing gas grills at the CNET Smart Home