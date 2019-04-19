The best Google Home Hub deal just got better (again): $74

Google

Everyone loves smart speakers, but do you really need one that has a screen? Especially if it means spending $150 or more?

Hold that thought. For a limited time, and while supplies last, ProElectronics via Rakuten has the Google Home Hub for $73.95 with promo code PRO13. It normally sells for $149, and in recent weeks I've seen it at $76 and then $75. Today: another dollar off! If this trend continues, the Home Hub will be free around mid-June.

To get the deal, you'll need a Rakuten account, and you'll need to be signed in to get the "member" pricing.

The Home Hub takes the Google Home smart speaker and adds a 7-inch touchscreen. That opens the door to things like guided recipes, song lyrics, appointment calendars and so on -- all the same stuff your phone or tablet can do, but on something that's a permanent fixture in, say, your kitchen.

Read CNET's Google Home Hub review to learn more. Verdict: Top marks, even if the audio quality doesn't quite rival some screenless smart speakers. Likewise, over at Best Buy, it has an impressive 4.6-star review average from over 2,300 buyers.

At $150, this might have seemed a little extravagant. But at $74? Yes, please!

Read more: The first 9 things you should do with your Google Home Hub

Originally published on March 29.

Update, April 19: Republished as deal hit a lower price.

