The Last of Us Part 2 on sale for all-time-low $40

It's official: The Last of Us Part 2 is Sony's fastest-selling PlayStation 4 game. Which means you'll probably have to pay full retail price ($60) for it, right? Nope: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has -- the lowest price to date on this white-hot title, which CNET's Daniel Van Boom called "a profound and harrowing sequel." (Read his Last of Us Part 2 review to learn more.)

If you miss out on this deal (it's almost certain to sell out quickly), don't fret: The game will see more and bigger discounts in the months to come.

Indeed, even A-list titles see major price drops after a time. This one arrived in June and is already 33% off. Closer to the holidays, you might be able to grab it for even less.

