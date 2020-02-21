Mongoose unveils its first full line of electric scooters at Toy Fair

Pacific Cycle

Mongoose is riding from bikes into the electric scooter territory. The line's parent company Pacific Cycle Friday is revealing the new Mongoose React series; three scooters that make up its first full line in the category.

The Mongoose React E4, E2 and E1 scooters range from $230 to as low as $120, with all three set to release this April. All three will also have an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Now playing: Watch this: First look at the best Baby Yoda toys coming this year

The top-end E4 scooter for $230 can handle riders up to 200 pounds and is meant for ages 13 and up. Its top speed is 15 miles per hour which is achieved with a 200-watt hub motor.

Pacific Cycle

The middle of the range E2 scooter for $140 goes younger, meant for ages 8 and up and for riders standing at 120 pounds or less. It moves at a slower speed and its battery can ride 8.5 miles on a charge.

The cheapest scooter, the E1, comes in at $120 and is also meant for children ages 8 and up while weighing 120 pounds or lighter. The scooter itself can go 7.5 miles on a charge, and the company claims it will have a lightweight frame that is easier to transport -- possibly making it ideal for taking to a park.

The announcement of the three scooters comes as the toy industry converges in New York for Toy Fair 2020, which takes place at the Javits Center starting Saturday. The three scooters will be among the many toys getting their reveal on the show floor, amongst Disney's Star Wars toy reveals featuring the affectionately named Baby Yoda, a kitchen set that works with Amazon Alexa devices and more.

Keep checking CNET for more coverage from the New York Toy Fair.