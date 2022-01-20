The Batman reveals its epic runtime, with and without credits

Warner Bros

Ready to see Robert Pattinson as Batman? The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, arrives this March, and The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed exactly how long we can expect to spend with it.

The official runtime for The Batman is 2 hours and 55 minutes with credits. That's just under 3 hours. That's a lot of Batman, making the latest caped crusader movie, due out in March, longer than any Batman movie before it.

It's not the longest superhero movie ever, however, coming short of Avengers: Endgame, which ran 3 hours and 1 minute. Of course, the superhero movie that places first in this race is Zack Snyder's Justice League, coming in at 4 hours and 2 minutes. Although, the director's cut never played in cinemas.

Of The Batman's 175-minute runtime, about 8 minutes are the credits. We don't know yet if that involves any end-credits scenes.

The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and will focus on Bruce Wayne's early days as a detective and vigilante.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters March 4.