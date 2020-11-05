Tenet will soon be available to watch at home on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital

Warner Bros.

If you're not feeling comfortable enough to watch Tenet in theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic, you're in luck. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Thursday said it'll be releasing the film on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital on Dec. 15, just in time to watch at home for the holidays.

The Christopher Nolan time-twister was released globally starting in August. It'll be available for preorder from digital and physical retailers beginning Nov. 10. Warner Bros. said in July ahead of the film's release that it wouldn't switch to a streaming release that premieres on HBO Max, even amid fears about the pandemic. Other Hollywood giants like Disney and Comcast's Universal Pictures have opted for online debuts for some of their films originally slated for theatrical releases. Hamilton, for instance, was released on Disney Plus earlier in the summer, and DreamWorks Animation released Trolls World Tour as a digital rental in the spring.

The 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray for Tenet include an hour-long behind-the-scenes look at the making of Tenet, as told by the cast and crew. The 4K UHD Combo Pack is priced at $45, the Blu-ray is $36, and the DVD is $29.