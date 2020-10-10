You can still stream Hamilton on Disney Plus, but there is no free trial. Here's how to watch

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Due to the extraordinary challenges during the global pandemic, most of us won't be going to the theater to see a musical anytime soon, and even movie theaters are still dicey. But while you may not be able to take in live theater, at least now you can watch the film version of the world's hottest Broadway production, and for just a fraction of the price of an actual ticket. The Tony Award-winning hip-hop musical Hamilton is available for streaming on Disney Plus. The production, which was filmed back in June 2016 with the original cast, was originally intended for theatrical release, but Disney Plus decided to add it to its streaming service on July 3.

Be forewarned that if you want to watch this original Broadway production, you'll need a paid subscription to Disney Plus. The streaming service is no longer offering free trials that would let people use it for seven days without paying a dime. So, if you want to watch Hamilton, rather than just sing along to the soundtrack, you'll need to sign up for a paid subscriber account (read on for more details).

If you're still on the fence about whether you want to subscribe to Disney Plus for Hamilton alone, you can read CNET's spoiler-free Hamilton review or watch the trailer of the film below to help make up your mind. Here's our pro tip for catching every word of Hamilton and here's why a filmed version of Hamilton is so significant.

The musical is hailed as a powerfully creative way to present a modern retelling of Alexander Hamilton's journey to becoming a founding father of the US. Created by composer, playwright, performer and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, as well as the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama.

This performance of Hamilton with the original Broadway cast was filmed in 2016. That original cast consists mostly of Black, Latino and Asian American performers, including Miranda himself.

Aaron Burr and George Washington are among the characters on stage alongside the titular founding father. The show includes popular songs such as My Shot, Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) and Wait for It. You can stream the soundtrack free on Spotify and you should definitely listen to it before you watch Hamilton. Here's how you can watch the Hamilton film now that it's available on Disney Plus.

Can I watch Hamilton online for free?



To watch Hamilton, you'll need to have one of the Disney Plus subscriptions below. Note that you can cancel anytime.

There are three basic ways to subscribe:



: If you want to prepay for a year of Disney Plus, this option gets your monthly fee down to $5.83.

: Normally, it costs about $18 to get this triple-shot of Disney-owned online services. But ordering them as a bundle saves you $5 a month.

If you don't see Hamilton highlighted at the top of Disney Plus, you can search by selecting the magnifying glass icon and typing the movie's name.

Can I download Hamilton to watch offline?

Disney Plus lets you download all of its shows and movies to watch offline.

What's the big deal?

The Hamilton movie version was originally scheduled to hit theaters in October 2021, but was moved to an online showing on Disney Plus as a result of theater closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Broadway performances of the show are suspended until further notice due to COVID-19, the only way fans will be able to watch the award-winning musical is on Disney Plus. Tickets to see a live performance of Hamilton, which has often sold out in playhouses across the country, have ranged from $149 and up. A Disney subscription is definitely cheaper.

Is Hamilton's explicit language censored?

Before streaming on Disney Plus became available, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton, officially confirmed the movie will censor two uses of the f-word, while one use is still in the show. There are several instances of the s-word and some sexual situations in the Disney airing of the film. The Hamilton movie is rated PG-13.

