Tech giants ask Congress for a data privacy bill that would bypass state laws

Matt Anderson Photography / Getty Images

Tech giants are calling for Congress to pass a data privacy law -- just as long as it's on their terms. Those terms include legislation that would pre-empt the many state laws already protecting people's privacy. Consumer privacy advocates argued this move would hurt data privacy.

In a letter signed by more than 50 CEOs, including Amazon's Jeff Bezos and AT&T's Randall Stephenson, the industry leaders called for federal privacy legislation that would "strengthen consumer trust and establish a stable policy environment."

The letter came from the CEO group Business Roundtable, and was sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday.

The call for a data privacy bill has been ringing on Capitol Hill for years, as Americans are more aware of how often they are being tracked online. Several Congress members have proposed their own legislation, though none have gained enough traction to come to a vote. While Congress debates on a nationwide privacy bill, multiple states have successfully passed their own data privacy laws, including California, Illinois, Vermont and New York.

Tech companies have attempted to influence the federal privacy bill, with companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon spending more than $65 million to lobby Congress in 2018. The core of what tech giants want is a federal privacy law that would overwrite all the state laws that have already been passed.

The companies believe that a federal law would set a standard, while multiple state laws would cause an imbalance in data privacy across states. The Business Roundtable letter sent on Tuesday echoed that argument.

"Now is the time for Congress to act and ensure that consumers are not faced with confusion about their rights and protections based on a patchwork of inconsistent state laws," the letter stated.

Tech giants like Google and Facebook are not a part of the Business Roundtable, but they have made the same points in previous Congress hearings on data privacy.

Privacy advocates have warned Congress that a federal law that pre-empts state laws would hurt data privacy in the long term. Historically, state legislators have been faster at keeping up with tech's rapid advances, while federal lawmakers in Congress can lag behind.

After Equifax's breach in 2017, Vermont passed a breach notification bill the next year. On the federal side, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Mark Warner proposed a bill to fine companies like Equifax over breaches -- more than a year later, it's made no progress.

While a federal data privacy bill had momentum following the 2018 midterm elections, it's not expected that Congress will take action by the end of this year.