Tatiana Maslany denies she's been cast as She-Hulk in Disney Plus series

HBO

Tatiana Maslany, who drew raves for her multi-part role in Orphan Black on BBC America, has denied a month-old report claiming she was cast as Jennifer Walters, the attorney-superhero also known as She-Hulk, in an upcoming Disney Plus series about the character.

"That actually isn't a real thing and it's like a press release that's gotten out of hand," Maslany told the Regina Leader-Post newspaper. "It's not actually a thing, unfortunately. Yeah, I don't know how these things get—I don't know, I don't know. You know better; I have no idea."

Deadline originally reported the news, citing sources familiar with the matter. At the time of the report, neither representatives for Disney nor Maslany responded to a request for comment.

Maslany recently played Sister Alice in HBO's reboot of legal drama Perry Mason.

Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, the Hulk. She gains similar powers after receiving a blood transfusion from Banner, but is able to control her super-strong persona better than her cousin can.

There's no release date yet for She-Hulk on Disney Plus.