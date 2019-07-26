HASLAB

For 50 years, Cookie Monster has entertained kids and adults one cookie at a time on Sesame Street. Now fans have the chance to bring home a full size, fully posable, photorealistic Cookie Monster replica. Om nom nom!

Hasbro product designers studied the real Cookie Monster puppet armature, took measurements and photographs, and observed the puppet's movements to create this Haslab Cookie Monster Replica. Hasbro designed the replica to scale -- with posable arms, hands, fingers, mouth and legs. He's the largest Sesame Street item ever created by Hasbro.

The Cookie Monster replica measures 38 inches (965 millimeters) tall and 20 inches (508 millimeters) wide. He weighs 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms), and can be yours for $300 (roughly £241, AU$433). That's a lot of cookies.

This Haslab crowdfunding campaign will move into production when it reaches its minimum goal of 3,000 backers. Hasbro will stop accepting backers on Aug. 25.

Crowdfunding is an easy way to do market research for high-end, expensive items. Companies like Hasbro are using this method more and more to determine whether should make these limited collectibles.

If this crowdfunding campaign is successful, orders are estimated to ship in 2020.