T-Mobile provides unlimited data on all plans for 60 days during coronavirus spread

T-Mobile will provide unlimited smartphone data across all mobile plans for the next 60 days during the spread of the novel coronavirus. This includes T-Mobile and Metro customers. The company will also be providing an additional 20GB of its mobile hotspot service for the next 60 days, and is offering free international calls to any Level 3-impacted nations worldwide.

"Now, more than ever, as school and workplace closures are happening each day, reliable internet connectivity is crucial," T-Mobile said in a blog post Friday afternoon.

The carrier is increasing its data allowance for free to schools and students who use its EmpowerED digital learning programs, providing 20GB of data per month for the next 60 days.

T-Mobile added that its network is operating at 100% reliability.

AT&T, Verizon and Comcast are also waiving late fees and providing unlimited data. Those carriers, plus T-Mobile and Sprint, all signed the FCC's pledge to not terminate residential or small business services for those who can't pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic; waiving late fees; and opening their Wi-Fi hotspots to all Americans for the next 60 days.