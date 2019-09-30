Switch Lite pulled into Joy-Con drifting lawsuit

Scott Stein/CNET

The Nintendo Switch Lite is now part of a lawsuit over defective controllers on Nintendo's newest consoles. This legal action comes just a little over a week since the release of the portable console.

Law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith amended its class-action lawsuit against Nintendo on Friday to include the Switch Lite. The complaint, originally filed in July, alleges that Nintendo marketed and sold the Switch and Joy-Con controllers despite being "aware of the defect through online consumer complaints." Drifting is the named given to when analog sticks on the controller don't return to center properly, thus creating a constant input in a particular direction.

Since its release on Sept. 20, there have been few Switch Lite owners who've shared videos of issues with the portable console's controllers. In particular, the videos show a problem with the left analog stick. However, the problem doesn't appear to be widespread.

Nintendo began addressing the drifting problem not long after the lawsuit was filed. The Japanese company offered to fix Joy-Cons for free without a proof of purchase.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.