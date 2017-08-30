Superheroes' sweet rides evolve from comics to films

How well do you know the various designs for the Batmobile or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Party Wagon? Here's a fun overview of the evolution of our favorite superhero -- and supervillain -- rides.

Netent Stalker

When you're tasked with saving the world from both Nazis and alien invaders, you need the kind of motorcycle that will get you to your destination in one piece. In the infographic from Netent Stalker, a site that tracks online casinos and gaming, you can see a selection of Captain America's various motorcycles from 1979 to 2014 from the comics and movies.

Batman depends on his trusty Batmobile to get him (and sometimes Robin) out of tough scrapes. The infographic offers a look at some of the many variations of the Batmobile, including the 1941 comics version all the way to the latest high-tech car as seen in the 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards), Invisible Girl/Invisible Woman (Susan Storm), The Human Torch (Johnny Storm) and The Thing (Ben Grimm) may not agree on much, but the Fantastic Four all have to commute in the same superhero vehicle called the Fantasticar. The infographic shows the bizarre 1962 comics version to the 2016 sweet ride the four superheroes ended up with.

Anyone who sees Ghost Rider's bike in their rear view mirror is in for a world of hurt. The angry anti-hero isn't one to hear excuses. While most Ghost Rider fans know him for his signature hog, he traded in his motorcycle for a muscle car in 2013's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

When the Green Goblin needs to make a quick getaway, he relies on his Goblin Glider. While the 1964 glider design looks more like something stored in Batman's cave, the 2012 version seen in "The Amazing Spider-Man" resembles the kind of flying vehicle that would intimidate even the bravest superhero.

S.H.I.E.L.D needs the kind of extra-large vehicle that can house not only a lot of superheroes -- like the Avengers -- but also all the humans that fight alongside them in times of battle. The 1965 version of the S.H.I.E.L.D helicarrier looks more like a commuter vehicle from "The Jetsons" than something from a Marvel movie.

When Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, and their mentor Splinter need to track down criminals or pick up a pizza, they hop into their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles party wagon. The infographic shows a selection of the famous TMNT vans from 1987 to 2012.

Which superhero or supervillain vehicle is your favorite?

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.