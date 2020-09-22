Supergirl has been canceled after six seasons on The CW

Supergirl will soon say goodbye to The CW. The sixth season of Supergirl, which debuts in 2021 on The CW, will be its last. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros and CBS, owner of CNET.)
The CW, Warner Bros. Television, and Berlanti Productions announced the news in a statement on Tuesday. Supergirl will have a 20-episode final season, which will begin production later this month. Supergirl originally debuted on CBS in 2015 before joining The CW for Season 2 in 2016. The show followed the adventures of Superman's younger cousin Kara Zor-El.
Benoist posted on Instagram on Tuesday about her appreciation for getting to play Supergirl.
"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," Benoist wrote. "Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful."
Supergirl cast includes Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, and David Harewood. Special guest stars include Jon Cryer as DC comics villain Lex Luther and former Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter as U.S. President Olivia Marsdin.
More cast and crew shared their thoughts about working on the series when news hit the show would be ending.
Actor Jesse Rath, who plays Querl Dox / Brainiac-5 on the show tweeted, "As you've probably heard, The 6th season of Supergirl will officially be our last. Getting to work on this show and play this character has been nothing short of a dream come true. Thank you to all our fans for your love and support. 'We all live on in the big brain.'"
Actor Julie Gonzalo, who plays Andrea Rojas/Acrata on the show, tweeted, "Although I'm sad, I'm beyond grateful to have been involved with this wonderful show. I've met beautiful people that I am fortunate enough to call my friends... it will all be missed. Let's make this last season the best one yet."
Actor David Harewood, who plays the character the Martian, tweeted, "What a ride! It's been a pleasure bringing the Martian to life these past 6 years! Thank you to everyone who supported! And thank you to all the fabulous actors, artists, writers and directors who have passed through the show over the years. Time to suit up one last time!"
Supergirl TV writer Sterling Gates tweeted, "Supergirl is my favorite fictional character. I'm thrilled anytime I get to write Supergirl stories. I was honored and proud to contribute to her tv show. I'm looking forward to seeing what Supergirl Staff does in their final season. Remember: hope, help, and compassion for all."
Supergirl fans also shared their love for Supergirl on social media.
