Supergirl has been canceled after six seasons on The CW

The CW

Supergirl will soon say goodbye to The CW. The sixth season of Supergirl, which debuts in 2021 on The CW, will be its last. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros and CBS, owner of CNET.)

The CW, Warner Bros. Television, and Berlanti Productions announced the news in a statement on Tuesday. Supergirl will have a 20-episode final season, which will begin production later this month. Supergirl originally debuted on CBS in 2015 before joining The CW for Season 2 in 2016. The show followed the adventures of Superman's younger cousin Kara Zor-El.

Benoist posted on Instagram on Tuesday about her appreciation for getting to play Supergirl.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," Benoist wrote. "Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful."

I like to think I’ve had a similar effect on angry bald guys👨🏻‍🦲 https://t.co/PIRog99tMX — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 22, 2020

Supergirl cast includes Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, and David Harewood. Special guest stars include Jon Cryer as DC comics villain Lex Luther and former Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter as U.S. President Olivia Marsdin.

Melissa Benoist/Instagram

More cast and crew shared their thoughts about working on the series when news hit the show would be ending.

Actor Jesse Rath, who plays Querl Dox / Brainiac-5 on the show tweeted, "As you've probably heard, The 6th season of Supergirl will officially be our last. Getting to work on this show and play this character has been nothing short of a dream come true. Thank you to all our fans for your love and support. 'We all live on in the big brain.'"

As you’ve probably heard, The 6th season of @supergirlcw will officially be our last. Getting to work on this show and play this character has been nothing short of a dream come true. Thank you to all our fans for your love and support. “We all live on in the big brain”supergirl pic.twitter.com/umG0VnCiuD — Jesse Rath (@jesserath) September 22, 2020

Actor Julie Gonzalo, who plays Andrea Rojas/Acrata on the show, tweeted, "Although I'm sad, I'm beyond grateful to have been involved with this wonderful show. I've met beautiful people that I am fortunate enough to call my friends... it will all be missed. Let's make this last season the best one yet."

Although I’m sad, I’m beyond grateful to have been involved with this wonderful show. I’ve met beautiful people that I am fortunate enough to call my friends... it will all be missed. Let’s make this last season the best one yet. #Supergirl https://t.co/uzXDalBAQ4 — Julie Gonzalo (@julie_gonzalo) September 22, 2020

Actor David Harewood, who plays the character the Martian, tweeted, "What a ride! It's been a pleasure bringing the Martian to life these past 6 years! Thank you to everyone who supported! And thank you to all the fabulous actors, artists, writers and directors who have passed through the show over the years. Time to suit up one last time!"

What a ride! It’s been a pleasure bringing the Martian to life these past 6 years! Thank you to EVERYONE who supported! And thank you to all the fabulous actors, artists, writers and directors who have passed through the show over the years. Time to suit up one last time! pic.twitter.com/dIy4JjHIaF — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) September 22, 2020

Supergirl TV writer Sterling Gates tweeted, "Supergirl is my favorite fictional character. I'm thrilled anytime I get to write Supergirl stories. I was honored and proud to contribute to her tv show. I'm looking forward to seeing what Supergirl Staff does in their final season. Remember: hope, help, and compassion for all."

Supergirl is my favorite fictional character.

I'm thrilled anytime I get to write Supergirl stories. I was honored and proud to contribute to her tv show. I'm looking forward to seeing what @SupergirlStaff does in their final season.

Remember: hope, help, and compassion for all. https://t.co/m6BX5JWeTL — Sterling Gates (@sterlinggates) September 22, 2020

Supergirl fans also shared their love for Supergirl on social media.

You have been absolutely sensational. It’s been an honor to watch you as a performer and you’ve inspired so many people over these past five years.



This wave of female-led superhero movies/TV shows owes a great deal to Supergirl and we will NEVER ever forget that.



We ❤️ You! pic.twitter.com/e2tKxylWny — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) September 22, 2020

I’m so excited to see what the final season has in store. This show has been with me since I was in highschool and while it’s sad to see it end Kara’s story has been increidble and I feel as thought I’ve grown into myself while she’s grown into herself. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JqjsHotQ7U — liv🕊 ミ☆ (@atjogialove) September 22, 2020

I'm really very sad, but thank you for delivering this incredible character so lightly that it taught many important things to some people and certainly saved a lot of people.

thank you for saving me several times

I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f8tVuisY1P — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕒 está extremamente triste pq sg vai acab (@huclaram) September 22, 2020

@MelissaBenoist thank you for bringing such an amazing character to life. She is one I will hold close to my heart for years to come. You have inspired so many and we will be forever grateful ♥️ el mayarah pic.twitter.com/uvwmbog8hG — Em (@LenaDoyleWrites) September 22, 2020

My biggest hope is that this final season of #Supergirl is truly about her. Not about Lex or Clark, but about Kara and Alex and Lena and Nia. Their stories are the stories we want. — Worst Year, Gayer Nic (@CloneNic) September 22, 2020

What is wild to me is that Chyler Leigh will have played Alex Danvers LONGER than she played Lexie Grey after this final season. Talk about two iconic TV characters #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/fHSpYLN1Gb — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) September 22, 2020

Kara teaming up with Barry was always one of the best things in the Arrowverse. I'm going to miss that. #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/xK19wbwj8n — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) September 22, 2020

Just DO NOT end the show with Kara in some new relationship that has had no build up that means nothing. If they continue to be cowards, single is also a great option. Kara doesn’t need a random man to be a hero. She deserves better than that. #Supergirl. — Marcie (@marciedefeo) September 22, 2020

If this isn’t the closing shot of Supergirl, what even is the point?? I don’t even ship them like crazy or anything but, c’mon dude. Just do it.#Supergirl #Supercorp (art by Stjepan Sejic) pic.twitter.com/twC2Tx8Ec6 — Let’s Talk Killer Croc! (@Croc_Block) September 22, 2020