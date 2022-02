Super Bowl commercials 2022: Watch all the big ads before Sunday's big game

Avocados from Mexico

Sure, the Super Bowl is all fine and dandy. But viewers who don't know a touchdown from a tight end will still tune in just to watch the commercials. From the legendary 1984 ad for Apple Macintosh computers to the many Budweiser Clydesdales spots, some of the most famous commercials of all time have aired during the big game.

As the new ads roll out before Feb. 13 for Super Bowl LVI, we'll share them here. Some companies just drop teasers hinting at the full ad to come, so you still need to watch the entire spectacle on Super Bowl Sunday to get the whole experience. If we're spotting a trend so far, it's that companies are stuffing their ads with celebrities -- maybe thinking famous faces will sell more product than witty, entertaining ads.

Want to see the many car ads? Roadshow has you covered. Here's a look at the ads from other products.

Budweiser Clydesdales

One of the famed Budweiser Clydesdales gets injured, then recovers, as the ad attempts to show that "in the home of the brave, down never means out."

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus for T-Mobile

Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus' godmother, and the two star in a linked series of ads urging phone users to switch to T-Mobile to free their phones from the limited 5G networks offered by other carriers.

Jim Carrey as The Cable Guy for Verizon

Remember Jim Carrey's 1996 movie, The Cable Guy? A teaser hints that Carrey will resurrect the character for a Super Bowl ad for Verizon. Stay tuned.

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis for AT&T Fiber

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis both think they'll be named their high school's most notable alum, but someone else steals the crown.

Lizzo for Google Pixel 6

Lizzo sings an unreleased song, If You Love Me, while Google demonstrates how its Pixel 6 camera highlights all shades of skin tones.

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale go nuts for Planters

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale argue in a bar about how to eat mixed nuts, sparking a nationwide battle.

Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp with DJ Khaled

The first-ever Super Bowl ad from Intuit QuickBooks focuses on helping small businesses succeed.

Ty Burrell for Greenlight

The actor overspends on all kinds of rich-people weird luxuries, then realizes he should've used the financial planning of Greenlight.

Avocados from Mexico: Andy Richter as Caesar

Avocados from Mexico always offers up witty ads. In this one, ancient Romans tailgate for a Super Bowl of sorts, with Andy Richter as Caesar, dreaming of the day when he's best known for his salad.

Hellmann's Mayo tackles Pete Davidson

SNL star Pete Davidson gets tackled by former NFL player Jerod Mayo in an attempt to stop food waste. Davidson's real mom appears too, and Davidson doesn't seem to really mind getting knocked down.

Pringles: Stuck on You

In Pringles' Super Bowl ad, an eager eater gets a Pringles can stuck on his hand, and must go through life with it. Homer Simpson would approve.

Anna Kendrick meets Barbie for Rocket Mortgage

Actress Anna Kendrick is a bit nervous to meet her childhood idol, Barbie, in an ad for Rocket Mortgage.

Michelob Ultra goes bowling

Instead of the Super Bowl, this Michelob Ultra ad heads to Superior Bowl, a bowling alley where plenty of stars, including Peyton Manning, Steve Buscemi and Serena Williams, are getting their bowl on.

Oikos Yogurt: Deion Sanders and son

Deion Sanders and son Shedeur fight to attain Dad Strength in this ad for Oikos Yogurt, but Mom gets the last word.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson for Amazon Alexa

Married stars Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson try to get their Amazon Alexa set up for the Super Bowl and discover along the way that it's a good thing Alexa devices aren't psychic.

Vroom stages a musical

Online car-buying platform Vroom stages Flake the Musical to highlight how easy it is for a used-car buyer to flake out and not go through with a purchase.

Irish Spring cleans up

A not-fresh-smelling guy stumbles into the magical land of Irish Spring soap.

Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness

Lindsay Lohan isn't the only celebrity in the Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial. Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo and William Shatner all show up, too.

Guy Fieri for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

Food show host Guy Fieri plays off his "Mayor of Flavortown" nickname with an ad in which his minions steal some Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda and bring it back to an actual place called Flavortown.

Ewan McGregor for Expedia

It's gotta be hard to sell a travel-booking site during a pandemic, when travel is discouraged. Actor Ewan McGregor talks about what travel's meant to him, and how travel experiences are better than material possessions.

Idris Elba for Booking.com

Travel website Booking.com enlisted studly Idris Elba for its Super Bowl ad. In two teasers for the ad, Elba calls two other legendary commercial pitchmen, Jonathan Goldsmith of The Most Interesting Man in the World ads, and Old Spice pitchman Isaiah Mustafa, for advice.

Rakuten's evil laugh

Rakuten.com offers ways to get deals and online shopping rewards. Its first ever Super Bowl commercial stars Hannah Waddingham (the creepy "Shame! Shame!" Septa from Game of Thrones and Rebecca the team owner from Ted Lasso). All the teaser shows is Waddingham sitting at a mirror delivering a creepy laugh, but the full ad will run during the game.

Sam Adams meets Boston Dynamics robot

Samuel Adams beer spokesman, Your Cousin from Boston, teams up with the famed Boston Dynamics robots for a Super Bowl ad that features the robots dancing.

Lay's goes to Seth Rogen's wedding

Lay's potato chips released its Super Bowl ad in full. It's like a little comedy with Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd playing themselves, prepping for Rogen's wedding and reminiscing about golden memories. Stay tuned for the creepy twist.

Flamin' Hot Doritos go wild

Wild animals get to dancing, and Salt-N-Pepa's 1987 hit Push It gets to rocking in this Super Bowl ad for Flamin' Hot Doritos. That's Megan Thee Stallion as the fiery songbird, and Charlie Puth as the beatboxing fox.

Busch Light and Kenny G

A giant Kenny G interrupts the quiet peace of the mountains in this Busch Light beer ad.

This post will be updated as more ads come out.