On Wednesday, students and teachers across the country staged a walkout in response to the school shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida, this past Valentine's Day.

Many of the local walkouts will last 17 minutes, a tribute to the 17 victims killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one month ago. On Wednesday, students at that school kicked off the walkout, which carries the social-media hashtag #Enough, by marching out onto the football field at 10 a.m.

Since the shooting, survivors from Parkland have become the most vocal advocates for gun reform, pushing Congress to take action. Students including Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg have gained massive social media followings as activists for the movement. Another protest, called "The March for Our Lives," is scheduled for March 24 in Washington, DC, and across the country.

On Snapchat, a heat map showed the scope of the protests on Wednesday. On Twitter and Instagram, students, activists and members of the media posted photos and videos of the walkout.

Here are some updates:

I'll b live at this link soon https://t.co/ZanbFVnhth — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 14, 2018

"In an ideal world, the 20 first graders and kindergartners who died at Sandy Hook would be in middle school... The 17 victims from Stoneman Douglas would probably be eating lunch right now," student says at #NationalWalkoutDay rally https://t.co/9UbJD8FATr pic.twitter.com/77EQYqxmkw — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2018

Thousands of students have walked out of Los Angeles’ Hamilton High School. #nationalwalkoutday pic.twitter.com/QouuTGo176 — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) March 14, 2018

Seventeen students holding the names of the seventeen lives taken in Parkland. Powerful. Heartbreaking. We have had #ENOUGH. pic.twitter.com/Ovv76sjQu1 — Jen Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) March 14, 2018

Media networks chimed in too. (MTV and Nickelodeon are both owned by Viacom.)

Celebrities showed their support as well:

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy ." - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/sBtJ0II6YG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 14, 2018

Dear Students,

I stand with you. I support you. #NationalWalkoutDay — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 14, 2018

I support the students and teachers on #NationalWalkoutDay. This is what change looks like. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 14, 2018

