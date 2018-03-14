On Wednesday, students and teachers across the country staged a walkout in response to the school shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida, this past Valentine's Day.
Many of the local walkouts will last 17 minutes, a tribute to the 17 victims killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one month ago. On Wednesday, students at that school kicked off the walkout, which carries the social-media hashtag #Enough, by marching out onto the football field at 10 a.m.
Since the shooting, survivors from Parkland have become the most vocal advocates for gun reform, pushing Congress to take action. Students including Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg have gained massive social media followings as activists for the movement. Another protest, called "The March for Our Lives," is scheduled for March 24 in Washington, DC, and across the country.
On Snapchat, a heat map showed the scope of the protests on Wednesday. On Twitter and Instagram, students, activists and members of the media posted photos and videos of the walkout.
Here are some updates:
Media networks chimed in too. (MTV and Nickelodeon are both owned by Viacom.)
Celebrities showed their support as well:
