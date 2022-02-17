'Stranger Things' Season 4 Coming in May, and Season 5 Will Be the Last

Netflix

We're getting more Stranger Things episodes in May. A letter posted to Twitter Thursday, signed by show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, revealed the hit Netflix show's fourth season will premiere in two parts. The first volume will arrive on May 27, followed by the second on July 1.

The Duffer brothers also shared that the show's fifth season will be its last.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the letter says. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale."

Netflix has experimented with various release tempos for different film and TV projects over the years. Its teen-horror trilogy Fear Street, for example, landed on Netflix weekly over three weeks last summer. The last season of Money Heist arrived in two installments, like the latest Stranger Things will.

Netflix's decisions to drop separate installments are a gambit to extend the hype cycle for its titles. Netflix has faced criticism that its all-episodes-at-once release model, in the midst of its torrent of new programming, hurts word-of-mouth buzz and water-cooler discussion that some fandoms love.