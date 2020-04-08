Enlarge Image Netflix

Considering its name, logo and uniforms, President Donald Trump's newest branch of the military, Space Force, didn't really need much help with getting people to giggle. Steve Carell will try anyway when he pilots the new Netflix comedy Space Force onto the streaming service on May 29.

On Wednesday, Netflix released a series of first-look photos from the show on social media along with the premiere date.

FIRST LOOK: Steve Carell is the head of Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces.



Netflix describes the show as "deadpan." Carell plays four-star general and decorated Air Force pilot Mark R. Naird, who is called on to lead the new Space Force. The series also stars John Malkovich, Friends alum Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy O. Yang of Silicon Valley

"Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance," reads the Netflix plot summary.

Carell is a co-creator of the series along with Greg Daniels, the developer of the US version of The Office. Daniels is also the showrunner.

Now that we have a debut date, we're just waiting on a trailer to materialize. One thing we're pretty sure of: There will be moon-camouflage uniforms.