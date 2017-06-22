It's that beautiful time of year when Valve president Gabe Newell and Steam smile upon the Internet and proceed to take your money like it's lunchtime in middle school all over again.
When we should've been doing more productive things, some of CNET staff browsed the Steam site to decide what games we'd recommend you run out and buy right now If you can. When we were building this list, the site was having some reliability issues.
Under $5
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor (discounted from $19.99)
- FTL: Faster Than Light (discounted from $9.99)
- Transistor (discounted from $19.99)
- Borderlands 2 (discounted from $19.99)
- SpeedRunners (discounted from $14.99)
Under $10
- Abzu (discounted from $19.99)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth (discounted from $29.99)
- Bioshock Infinite (discounted from $29.99)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (discounted from $19.99)
- Duck Game (discounted from $12.99)
- Sunless Sea (discounted from $18.99)
Under $15
- Far Cry 4 (discounted from $29.99)
- Paladins (this game is free-to-play, but the full game is discounted from $19.99)
- Superhot (discounted from $24.99)
- Fallout 4 (discounted from $29.99)
- Doom (discounted from $29.99)
- Dead Cells (discounted from $16.99)
Under $25
- The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt (discounted from $49.99)
- Dishonored 2 (discounted from $39.99)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience (discounted from $29.99)
- XCOM 2 (discounted from $59.99)