Stay home and play Xbox One S with NBA 2K19 for $180

My Xbox is so old. ("How old is it?!!") My Xbox is so old, it's a big, slow, clunky thing with limited storage and no support for 4K gaming or video. I'm pretty sure it's a first-gen model.

Time for an upgrade! For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the . That's after applying promo code CNETXBOX. This isn't the lowest price I've seen, but it's the lowest I can find right now. The bundle originally sold for $300.

The console includes one wireless controller and the basketball game NBA 2K19 in the form of a digital download.

One side benefit people often overlook: The Xbox One S is also a Blu-ray player, and a 4K Blu-ray player at that. This model includes 1TB of storage, though of course that's expandable via external drives.

If you need to know more, you can check out Jeff Bakalar's Xbox One S review, keeping in mind it's a few years old and the Xbox landscape has changed a bit.

My question for you: What are some must-play games for anyone who's new to Xbox One (or just hasn't played in a while)?

