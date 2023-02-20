Starbucks Recall: Over 300,000 Bottled Frappuccinos May Contain Glass

Thousands of bottles of Starbucks frappuccino are being recalled over concerns that the chilled coffee drinks might contain glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

PepsiCo, which works with Starbucks on its bottled products, issued a voluntary recall for 25,200 cases, each with 12 bottles, of vanilla Starbucks frappuccino drinks, according to a notice posted in late January. The reason for the recall is listed as "foreign object (glass)."

The drinks were sold at retail stores nationwide and have the expiration dates "MAR 08 23, MAY 29 23, JUN 04 23, JUN 10, 23," according to the FDA notice.

Starbucks and PepsiCo didn't immediately respond to requests for additional information.

The FDA lists the recall as Class II, which its website says refers to "products that have a lower chance of causing major injuries or death, but where there is still the possibility of serious enough adverse events to have irreversible consequences."