Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker caps off a story that spans nine films over the last four decades. That's a lot of baggage to unload, and director J.J. Abrams attempts to pay off earlier elements while offering nods to the classic trilogy. That's a fine line to walk.

But just who is the Skywalker in the title? And does everything make sense?

I'll break down the ending of the film. There's a decent amount to unpack. But first, here's your courtesy spoiler alert.

The Rise of Skywalker ends with a massive space battle between the Resistance and the First Order, this time armed with a freshly built fleet of Star Destroyers because, well, it's Star Wars and that's how these movies end. At first, it's just the Resistance, but Lando Calrissian (a clearly having fun Billy Dee Williams) and Chewbacca rounded up seemingly every free ship in the galaxy for a massive assault. It's a visually impressive moment as the screen fills with ships jumping out of hyperspace.

The real action, however, is on the Sith planet of Exogol below, where Rey has her own fight against a resurrected Emperor Palpatine.

Throughout much of the latter half of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey (Daisy Ridley) has to deal with the revelation that she is Emperor Palpatine's granddaughter. She's not just Rey, she's Rey Palpatine. It's a retcon of The Last Jedi's idea that anyone could be a Force user and a meaningful player in this series. Nope, she's basically Force royalty.

And no, the movie doesn't bother to explain how Palpatine survive, but he's apparently been around the whole time pulling the strings, and even created Snoke.

Rey's flirtation with the dark side is a key theme that plays a role in her final struggle with Palpatine, and spills into her attempts to turn Kylo Ren back to the light side.

Like he did with Luke in Return of the Jedi, Palpatine invites Rey to strike him down and fulfill her legacy as the new emperor. She doesn't, of course, and gets help from Ben Solo, who dropped the Kylo Ren act earlier in the film after Rey impaled him with a lightsaber, only to use the Force to heal him. If you're surprised by that particular power, note that The Mandalorian sets it up in Episode 7. (Oh, there's no Baby Yoda in this film.) But Palpatine was expecting this, and taps into the Force powers of both Rey and Solo to fully revive his damaged body and sends Solo flying off a cliff.

As Palpatine cackles that he carries all of the Sith with him, a chorus of classic Jedi, from Yoda to Mace Windu and even Star Wars Rebels' Kanan voice their support for Rey, and she responds by saying she represents all Jedi. She brandishes both Luke and Leia's lightsabers in a very Wonder Woman-esque cross-pose and deflects the lightning that's attacking her, killing the emperor and herself in the process.

Solo climbs back up and proceeds to use the same Force healing technique to resurrect Rey. When she wakes up, they embrace and kiss, and he dies, having sacrificed his life energy to revive her.

And the Skywalker?

It's the final scenes that offer a true answer to who the Skywalker is and rebuts the idea that Rey is a Palpatine and evil. After a victory celebration, Rey travels to Tatooine, visiting the moisture farm Luke Skywalker grew up on. It's there she buries Luke and Leia's lightsabers together, and shows off her own new yellow lightsaber. Building your own lightsaber is one of the milestones on the way to becoming a true Jedi, and that glimpse is a nice visual cue of just how far she's come.

An old woman passes by and asks Rey who she is.

Rey looks out and sees the Force ghosts of Luke, Leia and Ben, and she answers, "Rey Skywalker."

So even if she's a Palpatine by blood, her time spent training under Luke and Leia, and her efforts to redeem Ben, forged her new family.

She and BB-8 stand in front of the twin suns of Tatooine, echoing the beginning of Star Wars and the end of Revenge of the Sith. Cue John Williams' epic score.

