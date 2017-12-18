'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Easter eggs you may have missed

So many Easter eggs, so little time. Now that basically everyone has seen "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," it's time to dust off your Wookieepedia login, read through the CNET team's crowdsourced review, sift through the mixed fan reaction on r/StarWars and uncover the split-second references that will be fueling YouTube lists for months.

There's still plenty more to be uncovered, but these are some of the most noteworthy blink-and-you'll-miss-them moments of "The Last Jedi."

Be warned, of course, because there will be plenty of spoilers ahead.

The golden dice … what's the big deal?

Don't be embarrassed if you had no idea these things were so important to everyone in the Star Wars universe. When Luke pops into the Millennium Falcon, he quickly snatches the dice, and then they make an appearance as a Force projection in the film's finale as a reminder that not everything that is gone is truly lost (we still miss ya, Han).

Now Playing: Watch this: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' review (no spoilers)

You may have a dusty memory of them appearing in the Falcon's cockpit in "A New Hope," but that marks pretty much their only prominent appearance in the series. So what's the big deal? Maybe we'll find out in the Han Solo spinoff film, since Lucasfilm Story Group creative executive Pablo Hidalgo was very keen on playing them up in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"The story that you would hear if you traveled to cantinas or watering holes around the Star Wars galaxy is that those dice were involved in a game of Corellian Spike -- a dice-using version of a card game called sabacc," Hidalgo said. "Rumor has it Han won the Millennium Falcon with those dice. Whether or not that's just bar talk, I can't say."

Hyperspace tracking

Technically, this is an Easter egg from "Rogue One," but a castaway line from Jyn Erso has ended up having huge significance for the plot of "The Last Jedi." As many fans highlighted over the weekend, hyperspace tracking got a callout decades before its use to track the rebels. It just goes to show how long it can take to bring a product to market.

Cameos, seen and unseen

A ton of celebrities were reported to have joined the cast of "The Last Jedi" in some capacity or another, though some of the confirmed cameos ended up on the cutting room floor. Joseph Gordon-Levitt played Slowen-Lo, the alien who tattles on Rose and Finn as they're roaming around the Canto Bight casino. You may have also noticed Lily Cole and Justin Theroux as a gambler and much-hyped hacker, respectively.

And the late Carrie Fisher's beloved dog Gary also showed up in the casino, though his appearance had been confirmed earlier by director Rian Johnson.

Beyond the casino, "Rogue One" director Gareth Edwards made an appearance as a rebel soldier on Crait, and actor Noah Segan continues his tradition of appearing in films directed by Johnson, briefly popping up as a rebel pilot. If you needed more famous rebel fighters, director Edgar Wright made an appearance as the member of the Resistance (though good luck spotting him amid the spectacle).

Princes William and Harry, however, ended up being left out of the theatrical version. Or did they? Since they were reportedly cast as Stormtroopers, it's going to be a bit hard to figure out for sure, but maybe some of the troopers had a royal swagger that diehard fans will be able to uncover.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.