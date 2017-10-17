Ron Howard has been sharing photos from the Star Wars standalone Han Solo movie ever since he took over the director's chair in June. But the one tidbit he didn't share? The film's title.

Until now. On Tuesday, Howard tweeted out a short video of himself revealing the film's title.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Get your red plastic party cups out -- the title is the perhaps-obvious "Solo."

"Solo" is set to hit theaters May 25, 2018. You can see it solo, or with friends.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.