Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will explore High Republic era

We've had a glimpse of Yoda in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, and ILMxLab on Thursday gave us more details via a fresh trailer for the virtual reality game, which comes to Oculus Quest on Nov. 19. The Temple of Darkness story will take place during the High Republic era, hundreds of years before The Phantom Menace.

The $25 VR adventure is based on Galaxy's Edge Disney parks attraction, which many Star Wars fans are unable to reach due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its main story takes place between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, but the Temple of Darkness is a playable tale that brings you back in time.

During the adventure, you play as a Jedi Padawan who has to work with Yoda to confront some sort of evil (presumably the dark side) within a temple. It should last around 15 minutes, ILMxLab noted in a release.

The High Republic is the next Star Wars saga, which Disney and Lucasfilm revealed earlier this year, and it'll initially unfold through novels, children's books and comics that'll tell one interconnected story. The Temple of Darkness is the first indication that it'll go beyond books, so hopefully we'll see movies and TV shows set in that era too.

"It will be one of the first tales released taking place in this bold, adventurous new era for Star Wars storytelling which we intend to see traverse multiple mediums over many years," James Waugh, Lucasfilm's vice president of franchise content and strategy, said in a release.