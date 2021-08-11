Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge -- Last Call brings the Disney Parks-inspired virtual reality adventure to an end this fall, when it launches on Oculus Quest. ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm's immersive entertainment branch, teased the game sequel with a trailer on Wednesday.

The trailer shows antiquities collector Dok-Ondar (voiced by Cory Rouse) and returning bartender Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan from Saturday Night Live), along with new characters Lens Kamo (Karla Crome from Carnival Row) and Baron Attsmun (Mark Rolston from Aliens).

"Welcome back to Batuu! Dok-Ondar has pulled up a seat in Seezelslak's cantina and he has a job for you. The infamous Ithorian sends you deep into the Batuu wilds in search of a lost artifact," director Jose Perez III said in a release about Last Call. "You'll team up with the relic hunter Lens Kamo and battle against the evil Baron Attsmun."

It picks up the story from last year's Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, in which you play as a droid repair technician who crashed on planet Batuu (the setting of the Disney Parks Star Wars land) after a pirate attack. It takes place between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

Playing on an Oculus Quest 2, CNET's Scott Stein found the visuals for the first part "extremely sharp and convincing"