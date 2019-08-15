Star Wars Resistance season 2 will lead up to The Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm released a stirring new trailer for the second season of Star Wars Resistance on Wednesday, and revealed that the animated series' final season will bridge the gap between the movies The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. The season's first episode will air Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. (ET and PT) on the Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app.

The trailer hints that hero Kazuda Xiono (Christopher Sean) and his Resistance allies will travel to plenty of exotic locations, and ends with an intense cameo from Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. The Sith wannabe sounds quite like actor Adam Driver, who plays him in the movies, but it's actually Matthew Wood. You might know him as General Grievous in Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars.

Disney/Lucasfilm/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

We'll also hear the voices of Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless, True Blood's Joe Manganiello and Daveed Diggs from Hamilton in guest roles.

It's a little disappointing to hear that Star Wars Resistance, which built from a slow start to a pretty great season finale, is ending so soon. It makes sense, however, that Disney would want to tidy up its Star Wars offerings as it launches Disney Plus, its $7-a-month streaming service, on Nov. 12. That'll include The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV show, on day one, with the seventh season of The Clone Wars coming later.