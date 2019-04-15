Star Wars: Resistance fans treated to season 2's first episode at Celebration Chicago

Sean Keane/CNET

Star Wars: Resistance will rise again.

Fans of the CGI-animated series got a major sneak peek at season 2 Monday, the last day of Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

During a panel featuring the cast and crew, supervising director and executive producer Justin Ridge revealed that the second season will begin right where the finale of the first left off -- with the Colossus hurtling through hyperspace to an unknown destination.

He then surprised the panel's audience by skipping the usual trailer and showing the whole season 2 premiere.

We won't go into spoilery detail here, but the episode sees the Colossus coming out of hyperspace and problems with artificial gravity creating chaos on board. In the midst of all this, we discover there's a First Order spy on board.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker trailer tees...

Tam Ryvora (Suzie McGrath) is also seen apparently embracing her role in the First Order, whom she joined in the season 1 finale.

During the panel, which was hosted by sound engineer David Collins, the cast and crew discussed their favorite moments.

Christopher Sean, who plays main character Kazuda Xiono's (AKA Kaz), cited the destruction of Hosnian Prime in the penultimate episode (mirroring a moment in The Force Awakens) and recalled watching it at home.

"My son was tearing up and I'm like, 'It's OK bud, it's OK,'" he said.

Suzi McGrath, who plays Tam and highlighted Synara's Score as her favorite episode, spoke about how the "tremendous emotional journey" her character went on in season 1. It culminated in her decision to join the First Order, and recording that scene was particularly intense.

"It was like really being there, getting to that point was explosive," she said.

Bobby Moynihan said the shorts that aired on YouTube during the midseason break were his favorite episodes, since his character Orka and partner Flix (Jim Rash) got the spotlight.

"That's my Star Wars character -- I look at it every day and I smile."

The fan convention, which ran Thursday to Monday, already saw the reveal of Episode 9's title and first trailer, more details about the Galaxy's Edge Disney Parks attraction, our first glimpses of live action show The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars season 7 (both of which are coming to the Disney Plus streaming service) and a reunion of the cast and crew of The Phantom Menace on its 20th anniversary.

If you want to catch up or revisit the saga check out our guide to watching all the movies online in chronological order.