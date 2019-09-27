Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney Plus taps Mandalorian director

Lucasfilm

Disney Plus' new Obi-Wan Kenobi series has a director, Lucasfilm confirmed on Friday, and she's Deborah Chow, who also directed episodes of the streaming service's upcoming Star Wars show The Mandalorian.

"We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga," Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. "Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I'm absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story."

Actor Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the series, which takes place eight years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The Obi-Wan series will be written by Hossein Amini (The Alienist). Chow, Amini and McGregor will serve as executive producers alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Tracey Seaward (The Queen) and John Swartz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Jason McGatlin, Lucasfilm's executive vice president of production, will serve as co-producer.

Now playing: Watch this: First look at D-O, the interactive Star Wars toy droid

No release date for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been announced, but shooting begins in 2020.