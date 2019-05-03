Star Wars May the 4th collectibles: Darth Vader cookie cutters, Han Solo pillows, TIE fighter speakers

Celebrating May the 4th, Star Wars Day, is a great excuse to stock up on geeky collectibles.

From Death Star kitchen gear to sparkly Yodas, here are some of the products we've spotted online that could make a Force-ful addition to your Star Wars collection.

The products below were chosen as personal Star Wars favorites, regardless of price. If you're looking for discounts, check out the best May the 4th Star Wars deals.

On a separate note, Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, died this week at age 74. CNET's Bonnie Burton, who previously worked at Lucasfilm, wrote a remembrance of the "Star Wars legend and gentle giant I knew."

Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

R2-D2 cutout rug: $39.99 ThinkGeek Star Wars astromechs aren't just useful for fixing ships and warning you about pesky Stormtroopers. This R2-D2 rug keeps even the dirtiest feet (we're looking at you, Ewoks) from tracking mud into your home.

Star Wars spatulas: $13.95 Williams Sonoma Cook with the Force using these Star Wars spatulas. The set includes one medium spatula (Darth Vader) and two mini spatulas (Yoda and R2-D2).

The Kid From Corellia throw pillow: $42.95 Disney This Han Solo pillow will give your favorite sofa or chair that much-coveted space smuggler style.

TIE Fighter Bluetooth speaker: $59.99 ThinkGeek Listen to your favorite Star Wars music over this TIE Fighter Bluetooth speaker. You can rock out like an Ewok by wirelessly streaming music from up to 30 feet away.

Funko shadow trooper: $99.99 ThinkGeek This shadow trooper figure stands a whopping 24 inches tall and is armed with huge T-21 heavy blasters. He also has wheels on his feet for easy mobility.

Yoda Swarovski figure: $239 Swarovski Star Wars meets sparkling Swarovski crystals with this Yoda collectible that's crafted with 291 facets and rests on a cane made of metal with brown varnish. Yoda never looked more elegant.

A New Hope Darth Vader extendable lightsaber: $9.18 Amazon Feel like Darth Vader with this lightsaber that extends for a duel with a flick of the wrist.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon microfighter: $9.99 Amazon This Millennium Falcon microfighter from Lego has lots of authentic detailing, two stud shooters and a spot for the included Chewbacca minifigure to sit inside.

Star Wars cookie cutters: $24 Sur La Table Decorate cookies in the shape of C-3PO, Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper and Jedi Master Yoda. Each cookie cutter is a different color that's appropriate to the character. May the baking be with you.

Ewok 20-ounce sculpted ceramic mug: $9.99 ThinkGeek Add a little yub nub to your morning coffee with this highly detailed Ewok mug.

Last Jedi porg animated plush: $34.99 ThinkGeek Meet your new furry porg BFF. This adorable porg can flap its wings and move its mouth. It also makes three sounds from the film.

Swarovski Stormtrooper helmet: $8,900 Swarovski This Stormtrooper helmet glitters with over 19,100 Swarovski crystals in six different colors. It's one of just 300 worldwide.

Funko Pop 10-inch Wicket W. Warrick: $29.99 Target Ewoks might be fierce fighters in Return of the Jedi, but they can also be adorable toys. This one's a Target exclusive.

Death Star ice mold: $14 Sur La Table Just fill the top of this flexible Death Star Ice Mold with water, freeze, then peel back the mold's top to reveal the 2.5-inch diameter ice sphere shaped like the dark side's space battle station.

Poe Dameron electronic X-Wing pilot helmet: $45.99 Walmart Fans of ace X-wing fighter pilot and Resistance leader Poe Dameron can now display or wear his helmet with pride. The internal microphone activates battle sounds and interaction with the droid BB-8.

R2-D2 screwdriver: $7.99 ThinkGeek If you need a droid to help you fix things around the house, this is the screwdriver you're looking for.

Star Wars pop mold: $24.95 Williams Sonoma Turn Stormtroopers, R2-D2 and Darth Vader into icy treats. Just pour fresh juice, fruit puree or yogurt into the molds, insert the sticks and freeze overnight.

The Big Golden Book of Aliens, Creatures, and Beasts (Star Wars): $8.13 Walmart From Ewoks and Wookiees to banthas and wampas, this book is packed with stories and retro-style illustrations of all the awesome aliens and creatures from the Star Wars saga.

Leia Organa sixth-scale figure: $224.95 Disney In tribute to Carrie Fisher's final appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, here's a highly detailed sixth-scale collectible figure of Leia Organa from Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys. It features a newly developed head sculpt, a specially tailored outfit and a blaster.

Star Wars: A New Hope blanket: $89.50 Amazon Warm yourself up, Jedi style, with a woven blanket in a hue inspired by Luke Skywalker's lightsaber. The design features an image of Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke and Princess Leia from A New Hope.

Luke Skywalker light-up statue: $18.31 Amazon Luke Skywalker is ready to take down the AT-AT walker during the battle of Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back in this detailed centerpiece from Hasbro that features a light-up base.

Star Wars 2-quart slow cooker: $11.42 Walmart Make a batch of Yoda's famous stew with this 2-quart Star Wars slow cooker featuring drawings of the Millennium Falcon, TIE fighters and more.

R2-D2 toaster: $29.99 ThinkGeek There's not a lot R2-D2 can't do, and that includes making breakfast. This gadget toasts the droid's image into slices of bread.