Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic could be getting the movie treatment

Fans of the video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic might get to see their favorite characters have new adventures on the big screen.

A new Star Wars movie based of the video game could be in the works according to Buzzfeed on Thursday. In April, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told MTV Lucasfilm is "developing something to look at" when it comes to Knights of the Old Republic.

Netflix's Altered Carbon show creator Laeta Kalogridis will be writing the script.

If the movie rumors are true, Kalogridis will be first woman writer of a Star Wars movie since Leigh Brackett received a co-writing credit with Lawrence Kasdan on The Empire Strikes Back in 1980, and since Carrie Fisher served as a script doctor on The Phantom Menace in 1999 and Attack of the Clones in 2002.

Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) tells the story of the age-old battle between Jedi and the Sith, set nearly 4,000 years before A New Hope.

#Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy talked to us about the future of #StarWars – including a Knights of the Old Republic movie and female filmmakers taking the helm, as well as Palpatine’s surprise return in the trailer for @StarWars #EpisodeIX pic.twitter.com/HCjEhdlRv7 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 16, 2019

Fingers crossed that the new movie will bring the KOTOR characters: Republic pilot Carth Onasi, the Twi'lek teenager Mission Vao and her Wookiee companion Zaalbar to life in the new movie.

Lucasfilm and Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.