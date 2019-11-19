Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with a motion-controlled lightsaber looks epic

Electronic Arts

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a fun Force-fueled adventure, and now a Twitch streamer has found a way to increase its Midichlorian count even more. Dylan "Rudeism" Beck built a motion-controlled lightsaber and Force glove -- the kinds of custom controllers every fan dreams of.

Beck's lightsaber (it appears to be one of toymaker Hasbro's roleplay ones) has some LEDs that light up when he flicks the blade out and an inertial measurement unit (IMU) that detects swings, along with thumbsticks and buttons for the game's other controls. It deactivates when the blade is retracted.

via Gfycat

The glove has a control stick to move hero Cal Kestis, as well as another IMU that lets him use the game's Force powers with various gestures. Beck noted that the materials cost him less than $40, but also that he spent "a lot of late nights putting it together."

"Just gotta beat the game -- I started off on Jedi Knight difficulty, but I decided to crank it up to max difficulty just to see if I can," he wrote. "Managed to take out the second boss, so I think it's got promise!"

He's streaming his playthrough, so you can see how his control scheme holds up as the game gets harder.